Mariah Carey Setting World Records
Guinness World Records honored Mariah Carey this week with three holiday-themed achievements, thanks to the enduring legacy of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Mariah now holds the record for:
- Highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist,
- Most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours — with over 10.8 million streams last December,
- Most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.
All three records will be included in the Guinness World Records 2020 Edition book. She accepted the honors on stage during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas before inviting the Guinness representative to join her for the grand finale.
The 2019 All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour runs in Las Vegas through November 30th before heading to the East Coast for dates in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York and more.