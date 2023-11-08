99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mariah Carey Planning New Music

November 8, 2023 11:08AM EST
Mariah Carey dropped a juicy little nugget on Good Morning America this week that she’s back in the studio writing and recording. “There is new music on the horizon,” she said. “I’ve been working the past three, four weeks on just writing new songs. Yesterday we were in the studio working on something with a choir, working on a new song, So it’s exciting.”

We haven’t had a full length album from her since Caution in 2018.  It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200  Her annual holiday tour kicks off later this month.

