Mariah Carey Launching “Mariah’s Cookies” on December 4th
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Talk about one sweet day. Mariah Carey, the unofficial Queen of Christmas, is not set to launch her own line of cookies just in time for the holidays called “Mariah’s Cookies”!
The cookies are the result of a collaboration with the restaurateur Robert Earl. Flavors include pumpkin, gingerbread, white chocolate cranberry, triple chocolate chunk, lemon cooler, spiced oatmeal raisin and Heath bar!
Starting Friday, you can order them online only and have them delivered via Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Ubereats.
For more, check out mariahcareyscookies.com!