Mariah Carey Joined By Her Kids During Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance

November 28, 2022 8:30AM EST
About 27.7 million viewers tuned in for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday watching NBC and Peacock. Mariah Carey closed the parade right before Santa’s arrival with her iconic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. You might have noticed the two kids that popped out of presents behind her…they are her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe!

 

Did you watch the parade this year? What was your favorite part?

