Mariah Carey Is Still The Christmas Queen Topping The Billboard And Global Charts

Dec 15, 2020 @ 8:53am

Mariah Carey is STILL ruling as Queen of Christmas music 26 years after first releasing “All I Want For Christmas Is You”!

The song returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2. The song, first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and which first reigned for three weeks last holiday season, adds its fourth total week atop the Hot 100, tying for the most time at No. 1 among holiday hits in the chart’s 62-year history.

What really makes it the biggest song in the world is that it’s No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

 

 

