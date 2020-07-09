Mariah Carey Is Releasing A New Memoir
Mariah Carey says her new memoir is done and it will be different than her 2015 picture book release, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Mariah’s book will delve into many of the stories that have been reported about her life over the course of decades.
She said, “This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.”
The title of Mariah’s memoir has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be released later this year.