Mariah Carey Is Hosting A One-Night Airbnb Experience In NYC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, is teaming up with Airbnb and Nasdaq to “host” a one-night-only event on New Year’s Eve, where one lucky couple will ring in 2021 high above Times Square in their very own geodesic dome.
You get lots of perks with the prize, like views of the Times Square Alliance’s planned New Year’s concerts, a $5,000 shopping credit to use on New Year’s Eve, a bunch of sparkly 2021 swag, dinner (and dessert) prepared by a personal chef, access to an indoor lounge, and, of course, a “virtual personal greeting” from Mariah Carey herself.
Airbnb is also assuring the lucky guests that the clear dome where they’ll spend the night – which is situated on Nasdaq’s terrace, and includes a bed and seating area – will also be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines prior to New Year’s Eve, using Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocol.
Here’s the bummer for us…it’s only open to New York City residents. Airbnb is also pitching in $250,000 to a fund to help frontline workers with access to child care and youth programs.
