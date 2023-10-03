Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour

Source: YouTube

Ticket presales start October 4 for Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas One & All” tour. The show will include all the usual holiday favorites, including of course, her iconic classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

The 13-date run starts in Highland, California on November 15th and includes stops in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and more before wrapping it up December 17th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.