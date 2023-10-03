99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour

October 3, 2023 6:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ticket presales start October 4 for Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas One & All” tour. The show will include all the usual holiday favorites, including of course, her iconic classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

 

The 13-date run starts in Highland, California on November 15th and includes stops in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and more before wrapping it up December 17th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

More about:
Chicago
Mariah Carey
Merry Christmas One & All
tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Charity Event Offering Up Raffle Prize Of VIP Taylor Swift Tickets
2

Usher to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
3

Gwen And Reba Duke It Out For Local Singer Jackson Snelling On "The Voice"
4

Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Football Game
5

Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence About Taylor Swift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE