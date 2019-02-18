Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For ‘Wasting Her Time’.

I hope to be this petty one day!

Mariah Carey and her ex-fiancé James Packer have settled their differences and because of that Mariah is $5 million richer.

Mariah had made the argument that she was uprooted from her life to be with Packer and for all her troubles he slept with one of her assistants.

Reports say the agreement between the two got Mariah between $5 and $10 million for being inconvenienced and on top of that she gets to keep the $10 million engagement ring!

Do you know how many guys have wasted my time and I have nothing to show for it?

