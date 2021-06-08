      Weather Alert

Mariah Carey Dismisses Jay-Z Fallout Rumors

Jun 8, 2021 @ 7:29am

Over the weekend, rumors started swirling that Mariah Carey and Jay-Z had an explosive fight that ended with Mariah leaving Roc Nation altogether and finding new management.

The truth? Oh, Mariah Carey cleared that up all on her own yesterday leaving no questions.

