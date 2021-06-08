Mariah Carey Dismisses Jay-Z Fallout Rumors

Over the weekend, rumors started swirling that Mariah Carey and Jay-Z had an explosive fight that ended with Mariah leaving Roc Nation altogether and finding new management.
The truth? Oh, Mariah Carey cleared that up all on her own yesterday leaving no questions.
The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021
The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021