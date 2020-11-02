Mariah Carey Declares It Time for Christmas In Festive Video
BELLEVUE, WA - SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)
Mariah Carey, the unofficial Queen of Christmas, has officially declared that it is time for Christmas in a funny, festive video she posted on her Instagram. It starts out looking like a Halloween video but the masked figure opens the last door to find a Christmas pajama-wearing Mariah exclaiming “It’s time”!
All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is CHRISTMAS! Oh, and of course her single is already climbing the charts again on and November just started.