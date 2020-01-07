      Weather Alert

Mariah Carey Broke Another Record…This One Isn’t Great

Jan 7, 2020 @ 9:02am

Mariah Carey continued her streak of breaking records into the new year as her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became the first song in Billboard Hot 100 history to fall completely off the chart from the No. 1 spot. Yikes.

The same thing happened last year when the song made it to #3.  Prior to leaving the weekly ranking, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (originally released in 1994) gave Carey her 19th Hot 100 chart-topper, making her the solo act with the most No. 1s in history.

And by the way, she’s apparently struggling to sell tickets to her Vegas residency show. The venue is barely at half capacity for her “The Butterfly Returns” show.

TAGS
All I Want for Christmas is You Billboard Hot 100 Chart Mariah Carey record
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE