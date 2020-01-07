Mariah Carey Broke Another Record…This One Isn’t Great
Mariah Carey continued her streak of breaking records into the new year as her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became the first song in Billboard Hot 100 history to fall completely off the chart from the No. 1 spot. Yikes.
The same thing happened last year when the song made it to #3. Prior to leaving the weekly ranking, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (originally released in 1994) gave Carey her 19th Hot 100 chart-topper, making her the solo act with the most No. 1s in history.
And by the way, she’s apparently struggling to sell tickets to her Vegas residency show. The venue is barely at half capacity for her “The Butterfly Returns” show.