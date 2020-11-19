Mariah Carey Announces Performers For Her Christmas Special
Mariah Carey has enlisted Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, and more for her upcoming new holiday extravaganza, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, premiering December 4th on Apple TV Plus. The special will center around Carey helping Santa solve a last-minute “holiday cheer crisis” at the North Pole to save Christmas.
The show will feature a mix of musical performances and animation, along with additional guests include Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, plus Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
To accompany the special, Carey will release a new single and music video, “Oh Santa!” on December 4th. Carey co-wrote the song and it will feature additional vocals from Grande and Hudson. A companion soundtrack for the special will arrive December 4th on Apple Music, before hitting other platforms on December 11th.
