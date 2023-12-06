Margot Robbie Was Asked To Move The Release Date Of “Barbie”

Source: YouTube

In a recent Actors On Actors segment with Variety, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy sat down together to chat about the summer phenomenon that was “Barbenheimer”.

Margot mentioned that one of the Oppenheimer producers reached out with a suggestion to her (as she was one of the producers for Barbie). He suggested that they move the release date for Barbie so the two wouldn’t compete. She didn’t budge, and audiences ended up making a double feature of the movies to their surprise!

Who knew such opposite movies would draw the same viewers?! Here’s the full convo: