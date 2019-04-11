‘Margaritaville’ Hotel Is Coming to Downtown Louisville

A Jimmy Buffet inspired ‘Margaritaville’ hotel and restaurant is coming to 522 S. 4th Street! Just a block from 4th Street Live, and 2 blocks from the convention center, this is sure to bring in the fans of Jimmy Buffet and fans of good margs.

The 150-room hotel will feature a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and Margaritaville Restaurant. Construction is starting later this year.