Many Are Pitching In To Get ‘Cincinnati’s Grandp’ To The Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2022 @ 5:32am

86-year-old James Lipscomb, who saw the Bengals play their first-ever game in 1968, got emotional when the team made it to the Super Bowl on Sunday.  Now, his family is trying to get him to the game. Lipscomb’s granddaughter, Elizabeth, created a GoFundMe for the cause after a video of Lipscomb’s tearful reaction to the Bengals’ win went viral — and earned him the nickname “Cincinnati’s Grandpa.”  

His daughter Linda recorded it and Elizabeth shared it…and it’s not NOT going to go viral with how precious it is!

