Manual Grad Yared Nuguse Wins Bronze In Paris

Manual Track & Cross Country coach, Tim Holman, is in Paris and was able to watch his former student, Yared Nuguse clinch Olympic bronze in the men’s 1500 meter finals on Tuesday!! It was truly surreal as Holman recalls convincing Nuguse running could be a viable option for him. Other former teachers and coaches, staff, friends and family cheering him on watching from Manual as he became an Olympic medalist alongside gold medalist Cole Hocker.

Nuguse broke the KHSAA record his senior year at Manual for the boy’s fastest mile at 4 minutes 6 seconds (which still stands) and went on to much success at Notre Dame.

The Goose is Loose!!! Congratulations!