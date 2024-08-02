Mandy Moore Hints She May Be Back For “Princess Diaries 3”

Source: YouTube

Mandy Moore posted some throwback pics of being on the set of “The Princess Diaries” and hints how she like the number 3!

It’s been known for a year another movie was in the works, and Anne Hathaway assured fans in a recent V magazine interview that development continues despite not much to report yet.

“We’re in a good place,” Hathaway said. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.” The original 2001 movie made $165 million at the box office.