Mandy Moore Gets Her Star On the Walk of Fame With Shane West and More

What a day to be Mandy Moore! She had the honor of receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 20 years in the business, surrounded by all her family both real and TV.

Shane West, her ‘A Walk to Remember’ costar, surprised her with amazing words, as well as Dan Fogelman. The entire cast of ‘This Is Us’ was also there to celebrate this huge success, as well as her husband and dearest friends.