Mandy Moore Gets Her Star On the Walk of Fame With Shane West and More

What a day to be Mandy Moore! She had the honor of receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 20 years in the business, surrounded by all her family both real and TV.
Shane West, her ‘A Walk to Remember’ costar, surprised her with amazing words, as well as Dan Fogelman. The entire cast of ‘This Is Us’ was also there to celebrate this huge success, as well as her husband and dearest friends.
View this post on Instagram
What a surreal day. It still feels like I’m floating. Thank you to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the @hwdwalkoffame for this tremendous honor. And having my family (actual and #thisisus) and loved ones on hand to celebrate? Nothing better. Thank you to the best boss, Dan Fogelman and @theshanewest for the kind remarks too. To say that I’m grateful to still be doing what I LOVE and then for this kind of acknowledgment after 20 years in the business is a massive understatement. Thanks for sticking w me, friends. 🌟🌟🌟📸 by @photobyjennajones