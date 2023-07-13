99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mandy Moore Films A Porch Pirate Stealing From Her

July 13, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Mandy Moore put a porch pirate on blast in her Instagram Story yesterday showing a package holding a baby stroller being stolen outside of her home in Los Angeles. “People are the worst,” she captioned a screenshot of the package leaning on a large white gate while a blue figure hides in the bushes. “I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went,” she continued. “I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this video (which won’t load here for some reason).”

Moore has two children — Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith.  “This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”

