Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Expecting Their First Baby
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith perform at 20th Century Fox Television and NBC Present "This Is Us" FYC Event at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
And the celebrity baby boom continues! ‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have announced they are expecting their first child due early 2021!
Mandy took to social media today to announce the news herself! Oh, AND IT’S A BOY!!!