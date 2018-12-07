Man Uses CVS Receipt To Replace Broken Blind

Straight out of a college students notebook of life hacks!

If you’ve ever purchased something at CVS, you may have taken note that the register receipt runs exceptionally long, even though you only bought a toothbrush.

Andrew Nolan happened to realize that his recent purchase at the pharmacy chain netted him a receipt that he could recycle into fixing a problem at home.

The Lakewood, Ohio man was missing one of the slats in his vertical blinds, so he put the multi-foot paper to work, which filled the spot completely.

 

 

Already Nolan has racked up 231,000 likes on Twitter, all because “One of my blinds broke in my bedroom,” he writes.

This guy is a genius…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Drake Accomplishes Something Major… Again… Pentatonix- Where Are You, Christmas? Post Malone Teams Up With Aerosmith for Super Bowl Festival The Golden Globe Nominations Are Out Cardi’s Baby Kulture Makes Her Social Media Debut The ‘thank u, next’ Parody You Need Today
Comments