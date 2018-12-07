Man Uses CVS Receipt To Replace Broken Blind

Straight out of a college students notebook of life hacks!

If you’ve ever purchased something at CVS, you may have taken note that the register receipt runs exceptionally long, even though you only bought a toothbrush.

Andrew Nolan happened to realize that his recent purchase at the pharmacy chain netted him a receipt that he could recycle into fixing a problem at home.

The Lakewood, Ohio man was missing one of the slats in his vertical blinds, so he put the multi-foot paper to work, which filled the spot completely.

One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R — andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018

Already Nolan has racked up 231,000 likes on Twitter, all because “One of my blinds broke in my bedroom,” he writes.

This guy is a genius…