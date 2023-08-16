Man Turns BACON GREASE Into Soap?!

A diner owner in Maryland has taken a greasy Great Depression recipe from his great grandparents to combat inflation.

A soap – made from BACON GREASE!

Sam Delauter, the owner of Sunrise Diner in Ocean City Md. takes the bacon grease from his diner, strains it, mixes it with water, re-boils it, and mixes it with lye and essential oils to make bar soap!

Since the launch of the soap, called “Bumble Soap” there’s been a wild reaction on social media, reopening the conversation on the health benefits of lard on skin!

Even better, this side hustle saves over 900 pounds of food waste from ending up in landfills every year.

Wanna try for yourself? Check it out here!