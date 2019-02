This guy is so dumb…

Walter Earl Morrison was arrested for trading a $160K diamond ring for a sack of weed.

The former UPS employee stole the package containing the diamond while unloading a cargo plane.

Instead of using the money to buy a Bentley or another high-end purchase he opted to trade the precious stone for a $20 sack of weed.

He was eventually caught and is now facing felony theft charges.