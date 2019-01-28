Man Saves Woman’s Life With CPR Technique Learned from “The Office”

The Office continues to save lives!

A mechanic in Arizona with no first aid training used a CPR method to save a woman’s life that he learned watching The Office in the episode “Stress Relief”, where you do chess compressions in rhythm to the Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive”.

The man’s name was Scott and he saved a woman named Clara. Had he not pulled over and remembered this little trick from The Office, paramedics said the situation would’ve turned out much differently.

