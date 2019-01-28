Man Saves Woman’s Life With CPR Technique Learned from “The Office”

The Office continues to save lives!

A mechanic in Arizona with no first aid training used a CPR method to save a woman’s life that he learned watching The Office in the episode “Stress Relief”, where you do chess compressions in rhythm to the Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive”.

The man’s name was Scott and he saved a woman named Clara. Had he not pulled over and remembered this little trick from The Office, paramedics said the situation would’ve turned out much differently.

FULL STORY HERE

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Dude and Carrie Bradshaw Are Together in New Stella Artois Super Bowl Ad Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Epitome of Relationship Goals As Emily Wins 1st SAG Award RENT Live Reunites With Original Cast for “Seasons of Love” Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga In Vegas For First LIVE Performance of “Shallow” Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar” Here is The Walking Dead Mid-Season 9 Trailer
Comments