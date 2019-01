I can’t even get a text back..

Here’s a heartwarming story of love conquering all: A Russian man recently proposed to his girlfriend in court – where she was on trial for stabbing him 13 times.

The man, named Shakur, popped the question at the woman’s sentencing, begging the judge to let her go even though she nearly killed him.

The woman admits to the stabbing but says she was drunk at the time and didn’t intend to kill him. Despite the man’s pleas, she’s facing up to six years behind bars.