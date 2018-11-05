Man Mounts Horse at Breeders Cup, Rides to Track

Michael Wells-Rody had a drink, then rode into history Saturday.

Michael mounted a horse and rode it out of the tunnel and to the track entrance during the Breeders’ Cup Saturday evening.

Police: Drunk man mounts horse at Churchill Downs, rides to track entrance >> https://t.co/nMrHUK1EYL pic.twitter.com/BTDywWCWo0 — wave3news (@wave3news) November 4, 2018

Police say he was drunk, got into a restricted area at Churchill Downs, hopped on a horse and rode out of the tunnel area into the track entrance. He’s charged with disorderly conduct.

One of his best friends sent us these photos of Michael’s adventure.

First being escorted out of Churchill Downs.

Then living his best life after a night with Louisville Metro police.

Oh, by the way, Accelerate, won the Breeders Cup.