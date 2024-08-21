Man Loses His Wedding Ring After Helping Wife Give Birth On The Highway

Source: YouTube

Rebecca Mahota and her husband, Danya, were rushing to the hospital in Massachusetts when they realized they weren’t going to make it in time. He pulled over and helped deliver his daughter on the side of the highway before they could even call 911. When they finally got to the hospital, he realized his wedding band slipped off.

Two days after the birth and armed with a metal detector, he headed back to the spot where his daughter was born and found it!