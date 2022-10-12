99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Man Having A Heart Attack Saved By Neighbors

October 12, 2022 6:00AM EDT
A Pennsylvania couple saved their neighbor’s life weeks before his wedding. Chris Favorin suffered a massive heart attack after finishing a home workout and didn’t think he could get an ambulance in time. Chris and his fiancée went to their neighbor’s home for help. Rachel Mowry is a nurse and her husband, Christopher, is a firefighter EMT! They performed non-stop CPR compressions for 14 minutes until he had a pulse only to have it stop again two minutes later. Miraculously, they brought him back from the dead for a second time.

 

They got seat of honor and a special shout out during the ceremony when Chris and his fiancee tied the knot five weeks later.

