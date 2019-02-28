Man Creates Dating “Survival Guide’ Based On Women’s Nails

Beauty shot of model wearing colorful nail polish on pink

This guy might not be completely wrong…

If you don’t want to get your heart broken then Marwan Alteir is here to help.

Marwan is known as Rocky, to the online community and he has created a Nails at First Sight Survival Guide’ for men to help them avoid the pain of heartbreak.

The guide has already amassed over 228,000 likes and 84,000 retweets.

According to Rocky everything you need to know about a woman can be determined by looking at her nails.

Nude is a safe bet but yellow stiletto nails are a tell-tell sign of crazy.

Do you agree with him??

