Man Breaks The Record For Longest Time Living Underwater

Source: YouTube

Joseph Dituri is a University of South Florida associate professor and now world record holder for living underwater for the longest time. He did it on his 74th day at Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. He’s calling it Project Neptune, and it’s a mission that’s combining research and ocean conservation outreach. Two professors from Tennessee previously held the record at 73 days…and now Dituri wants to make it to 100 days.

Along with raising awareness of marine research and conservation, Project Neptune is studying the physiological and psychological effects of compression on the human body. Dituri is still teaching a biomedical engineering class online while living 30 feet below the surface in a 100-square-foot habitat.