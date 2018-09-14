Mallory Slays Her College Public Speaking Class Speech By Talking About One Direction

A 19-year-old sophomore at Utah Valley University really loves One Direction and during her public speaking class she chose to speak about One Direction.
Her name is Mallory Adams and she’s a Communications major. She’s loved One Direction and all its members for six and a half years, going to six concerts in 5 states. Yes…she does a favorite and it’s Niall Horan.
he’s been my light in the dark every single day since i was 12 years old. this was the best moment of my entire life and i would give the world to relive it ❤️ happiest of birthdays, church boy!! namaste!! pic.twitter.com/TtsxpXXHB9
— mallory 💞 (@vanillahughoran) September 13, 2018
When she needed to give a speech about herself in her public speaker class, it was kind of a no brainer.
here’s a bit of my speech on one direction i had to give in my public speaking class at the university!! 😂 i hate myself pic.twitter.com/40egIesAFn
— mallory 💞 (@vanillahughoran) September 10, 2018
Her friend recorded the speech and the student shared it on Twitter. It’s been viewed over 800,000 times.