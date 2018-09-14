Mallory Slays Her College Public Speaking Class Speech By Talking About One Direction

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Liam Payne, from left, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of boyband One Direction arrive at the 42nd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.Malik said Wednesday, March 25, 2015, he is leaving chart-topping boy band One Direction "to be a normal 22-year-old." His bandmates said they were sad to see him go "but we totally respect his decision and send him all our love for the future." (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, file)

A 19-year-old sophomore at Utah Valley University really loves One Direction and during her public speaking class she chose to speak about One Direction.

Her name is Mallory Adams and she’s a Communications major. She’s loved One Direction and all its members for six and a half years, going to six concerts in 5 states. Yes…she does a favorite and it’s Niall Horan.

he’s been my light in the dark every single day since i was 12 years old. this was the best moment of my entire life and i would give the world to relive it ❤️ happiest of birthdays, church boy!! namaste!! pic.twitter.com/TtsxpXXHB9 — mallory 💞 (@vanillahughoran) September 13, 2018

When she needed to give a speech about herself in her public speaker class, it was kind of a no brainer.

here’s a bit of my speech on one direction i had to give in my public speaking class at the university!! 😂 i hate myself pic.twitter.com/40egIesAFn — mallory 💞 (@vanillahughoran) September 10, 2018

Her friend recorded the speech and the student shared it on Twitter. It’s been viewed over 800,000 times.

MORE FROM BUZZFEED HERE