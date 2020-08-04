      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

Malcolm in the Middle Reunion Happening This Weekend

Aug 4, 2020 @ 10:35am
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Bryan Cranston attends the Headline Gala Screening & International Premiere of "Last Flag Flying" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Vittorio/Getty Images for BFI)

If you’re a fan of the show “Malcolm in the Middle” then get excited because there’s a major reunion going down this weekend! Bryan Cranston has confirmed that to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, they are hosting a zoom reunion this weekend all for charity!

And they’re going to be reading the first episode together over the zoom! Apparently it’s invite only so hopefully we see what goes down later!

TAGS
20th reunion Bryan Cranston malcom in the middle Reunion zoom
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE