Malcolm in the Middle Reunion Happening This Weekend
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Bryan Cranston attends the Headline Gala Screening & International Premiere of "Last Flag Flying" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Vittorio/Getty Images for BFI)
If you’re a fan of the show “Malcolm in the Middle” then get excited because there’s a major reunion going down this weekend! Bryan Cranston has confirmed that to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, they are hosting a zoom reunion this weekend all for charity!
And they’re going to be reading the first episode together over the zoom! Apparently it’s invite only so hopefully we see what goes down later!