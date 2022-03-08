Maks Chmerkovskiy Plans To Go To Poland To Help Ukrainians Escape

‘DWTS’ star Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he’s dealing with “survivor’s remorse” after fleeing the Ukraine to get back to the US. “And I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week I’m going to go back to Poland and joining efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way.”
Chmerkovskiy made his emotional return to the United States on Wednesday — after being stuck in the country for over a week. He was greeted by his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and their 5-year-old son, Shai. The ballroom dancer was in Ukraine filming the upcoming season of World Of Dance. From the first day of the invasion, he gave updates about his time in a bomb shelter, being arrested in Kyiv, and finally when he made it on the train in Poland, where he began his journey home.