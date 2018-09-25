Making A Murderer Returns to Netflix With 2nd Season

** FILE ** Steven Avery looks around a courtroom in the Calumet County Courthouse before the verdict was read in his trial, March 18, 2007, in Chilton, Wis. Avery was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit only to be convicted of committing a murder 3½ years after he left prison, said Tuesday, April 17, 2007, he is confident he will again be exonerated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, Pool, File)

Making A Murderer is returning to Netflix for a second season and new evidence in the Steven Avery Case will be presented.

Making A Murderer accomplished two things. First, it sparked a wave of true crime drama on television and podcasts. Second, it turned everyone into a forensics professional and homicide detective. That’s not to mention anything about the rift it caused at the dinner table with families arguing over guilty or not guilty.

Making A Murderer is now returning to Netflix for a second season. Steven has a new post-conviction attorney. Kathleen Zellner is her name and she aims to prove Avery’s innocence.

The second season will see Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to Manitowoc county in Wisconsin with Zellner at the forefront. This time, Zellner claims to have “unexpected evidence about why the jury convicted Steven Avery of Teresa Halbach’s murder”.

Set a reminder…the binge begins October 19th. That’s a Friday, so go ahead and put in the time off request now.