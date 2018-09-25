Making A Murderer Returns to Netflix With 2nd Season

Making A Murderer is returning to Netflix for a second season and new evidence in the Steven Avery Case will be presented.
Making A Murderer accomplished two things. First, it sparked a wave of true crime drama on television and podcasts. Second, it turned everyone into a forensics professional and homicide detective. That’s not to mention anything about the rift it caused at the dinner table with families arguing over guilty or not guilty.
Making A Murderer is now returning to Netflix for a second season. Steven has a new post-conviction attorney. Kathleen Zellner is her name and she aims to prove Avery’s innocence.
.@MakingAMurderer Part 2 premieres October 19 pic.twitter.com/dL1Ob8eD5E
The second season will see Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to Manitowoc county in Wisconsin with Zellner at the forefront. This time, Zellner claims to have “unexpected evidence about why the jury convicted Steven Avery of Teresa Halbach’s murder”.
Now the World Court of Public Opinion Will Decide. @lifeafterten @michellemalkin @EFMoriarty #MakingAMurderer https://t.co/UljuM3Tpqi
Set a reminder…the binge begins October 19th. That’s a Friday, so go ahead and put in the time off request now.