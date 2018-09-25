‘Making A Murderer’ Is Set To Return Next Month

This is not a drill! Making A Murderer is back!

Oone of the most binge-worthy documentaries that ever hit Netflix is set to return next month with 10 new episodes.

The new episodes of Making A Murderer will once again follow Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey as their legal teams try to free the men.

New evidence and all the theories about what may have happened to Teresa Halbech will be present.

Dassey’s lawyers will focus on how they believe he involuntarily gave a testimony.

Part 2 is set to hit Netflix on October 19th. I will be calling in sick that day (cough, cough)

