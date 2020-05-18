Make Money Binge Watching 10 Dog Movies On Disney+
Spruce is a company that sells CBD oil products and has recently “created a dog-friendly version of our lab-grade CBD oil.”
So to celebrate that, and National Pet Month, the company is looking for someone to “binge-watch 10 classic dog movies and compare them to each other, identifying trends in relationships, plot, dialogue, characters, and more along the way, for $1,000.”
The chosen one will pick 10 movies from a list of 15 available on Disney+, chronicle the binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter and complete it all within a month — which shouldn’t be hard.
In addition to the money, the winner will also get a year-long subscription to Disney+, a 3-month subscription to Barkbox, and a gift package of Spruce’s dog CBD oil.
APPLY HERE BY MAY 29
MORE HERE