Make Money Binge Watching 10 Dog Movies On Disney+

May 18, 2020 @ 6:00am

Spruce is a company that sells CBD oil products and has recently “created a dog-friendly version of our lab-grade CBD oil.”

So to celebrate that, and National Pet Month, the company is looking for someone to “binge-watch 10 classic dog movies and compare them to each other, identifying trends in relationships, plot, dialogue, characters, and more along the way, for $1,000.”

The chosen one will pick 10 movies from a list of 15 available on Disney+, chronicle the binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter and complete it all within a month — which shouldn’t be hard.

In addition to the money, the winner will also get a year-long subscription to Disney+, a 3-month subscription to Barkbox, and a gift package of Spruce’s dog CBD oil.

APPLY HERE BY MAY 29

MORE HERE

