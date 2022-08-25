Make $2400 In 24 Hours Going Without ANY Devices

Do you know someone who can’t stop scrolling TikTok, binge-watching Love Island, or self-identifies as “chronically online”? Then they might be the perfect fit for the Reviews.org 24H Digital Detox Challenge.

Reviews.org is a group of tech gadget and smart home experts working to help consumers find the best home services and products available right now. They are looking for a digital detoxer that is at least 18-years-old and eligible to work in the U.S. to go 24 hours without technology (that includes cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers and laptops, smart watches, smart devices). There will be exceptions for emergencies.

After the 24 hours, you’ll have to prove it by submitting a screen time report to show you actually went 24 hours without tech after their detox. Also submit a quick report telling them about your experience, any challenges and/or benefits from the experience and if it convinced you to cut down on your future screen time. For doing that, the selected Digital Detoxer will be paid $2,400 along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “techless survival kit” during the challenge.

Applications are open now until September 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm MST. The new detox challenge will be announced on September 30 on our website and social media accounts, so be sure to follow them and subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up-to-date!

The full #DigitalDetoxChallenge application and more details are available here: https://www.reviews.org/ internet-service/digital- detox-challenge/