Make $1000 By Playing A Video Game
An online company is offering Nintendo fans the chance to make $1,000 with an unusual dream job of playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” for 50 hours. HighSpeedInternet.com, which offers comparisons and reviews of Internet service providers, said they are looking for a gamer with a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console and their own copy of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” to make $20 an hour playing the game for 50 hours.
The company said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re new in town or a master gamer perfecting your private utopia — we’re open to entries from all our gamer neighbors.”
To apply, you have to be a legal resident of the United States over the age of 18, and must complete an Internet speed test at the website and submit the results to be considered for the position. The winning applicant will be selected August 6th, and must accept by August 16th. The 50 hours of game play must then be completed by September 30th to receive payment.
MORE HERE