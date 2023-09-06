99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Magician Uses Magic To Help Find Shelter Dogs Homes

September 6, 2023 6:02AM EDT
New York City magician John Stessel has been doing magic for over two decades, and does a trick where he makes a dog treat disappear.  So he came up with an idea to do the trick with adoptable dogs at a shelter in New Jersey and video their reactions!  The dogs’ personalities are on display with their reaction to the trick, and it’s been working!  The dogs have been getting adopted!

Stessel says it’s the most rewarding work he’s ever done… for the record, all the dogs gets LOTS of treats!

