Magical Hot Pink Fruity Pebbles Are Here

Feb 12, 2020 @ 2:30pm

These new Magic Fruity Pebbles are changing EVERYTHING!

Post announced today that it’s releasing new, limited-edition Magic Fruity Pebbles in honor of National Cereal Day on March 7.

They may look like hot pink Fruity Pebbles—and that’s because they are. But once you pour milk onto them, the milk turns…blue!!

In case you were worried you wouldn’t like…whatever flavor hot pink is…fear not!

 

New Magic Fruity Pebbles™ cereal is coming soon for a limited time only! Bonus: it turns your milk blue! 🥣

These guys taste just like normal Fruity Pebbles so you can have all the fun without any weird surprises—other than color-changing milk, of course.

 

