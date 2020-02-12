Magical Hot Pink Fruity Pebbles Are Here
These new Magic Fruity Pebbles are changing EVERYTHING!
Post announced today that it’s releasing new, limited-edition Magic Fruity Pebbles in honor of National Cereal Day on March 7.
They may look like hot pink Fruity Pebbles—and that’s because they are. But once you pour milk onto them, the milk turns…blue!!
In case you were worried you wouldn’t like…whatever flavor hot pink is…fear not!
These guys taste just like normal Fruity Pebbles so you can have all the fun without any weird surprises—other than color-changing milk, of course.