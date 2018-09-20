Magic Wins On AGT! America’s Got Talent crowned a winner…magician Shin Lim. He gets a million dollar grand prize and will be the headliner for the AGT Vegas show in November. The runner-up was the dance group Zurcaroh. AGTAmerica's Got TalentFinalsMagicianShin LimWinnerZucaroh SHARE RELATED CONTENT Suki Waterhouse Accidentally Shoots Someone On Her Movie Set Kelly Clarkson Is Getting A Talk Show Launching Next Fall Kanye is “Never Leaving” Chi-Town, What About Kim? Louisville Has A ‘Masterchef’!!! Watching Kevin Hart Being Afraid of a Baby Ostrich is Pure Joy Justin Bieber Might NOT Yet Be Married…But He’s Serenading Hailey In London