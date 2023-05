Source: YouTube

WAVE3-

Mage is the winner of this year’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old finished in first with a time of 201.57 seconds. Ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, Mage entered the race with 15-1 odds.

This is Castellano’s first Kentucky Derby win from 16 mounts, Churchill Downs said.

