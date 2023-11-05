Madonna’s Reaction to Britney Spears’ Memoir
November 5, 2023 9:20AM EST
Madonna UNFOLLOWS Justin Timberlake Amid Britney Spears Memoir Allegations
After Britney Spears’ comment on Justin Timberlake in her biography, “The Woman In Me,” Justin has lost an ally in Madonna. The pop queen Madonna has long supported Britney, and showed her support by unfollowing Justin Timberlake on Instagram after reading about him in her biography!
In her memoir, Britney discussed infidelity and an unanticipated pregnancy that forced Justin Timberlake to delete Instagram comments to avoid backlash. Even though he fled to Cabo to avoid the paparazzi, followers began questioning his adultery on his wife Jessica Biel’s Instagram page.
Do you think this memoir will have lasting effects on Justin?
