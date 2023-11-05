Madonna’s Reaction to Britney Spears’ Memoir

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Recording artist Madonna performs a tribute to Prince onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Madonna UNFOLLOWS Justin Timberlake Amid Britney Spears Memoir Allegations

After Britney Spears’ comment on Justin Timberlake in her biography, “The Woman In Me,” Justin has lost an ally in Madonna. The pop queen Madonna has long supported Britney, and showed her support by unfollowing Justin Timberlake on Instagram after reading about him in her biography!

In her memoir, Britney discussed infidelity and an unanticipated pregnancy that forced Justin Timberlake to delete Instagram comments to avoid backlash. Even though he fled to Cabo to avoid the paparazzi, followers began questioning his adultery on his wife Jessica Biel’s Instagram page.

Do you think this memoir will have lasting effects on Justin?