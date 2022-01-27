      Weather Alert

Madonna Wants To Tour With Britney…And Reenact Their Kiss

Jan 27, 2022 @ 8:23am

Madonna wants to go on tour with Britney Spears and redo their infamous kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

She was asked by a fan on an Instagram Live Tuesday if she wants to do another world tour one day. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?” “We could reenact the original [kiss].”

Would Britney be into that?  No idea.

A source told Page Six in November that getting back on stage was not Britney’s “top priority” after the end of her conservatorship, which controlled her whole life for nearly 14 years.

 

