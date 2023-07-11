Madonna Gives Health Update

Source: YouTube

Madonna was out taking a walk in New York City and a woman walking by grabbed a picture. It’s the first time she was seen out since being hospitalized in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection. She confirmed in an Instagram post that the North American Celebration tour dates that had to be postponed will be rescheduled, and now the tour will kick off in Europe in October.

Reports say at 64-years-old Madonna has been pushing herself in rehearsals to make sure her show can compete with the likes of Beyonce or Taylor Swift.