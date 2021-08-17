Madonna Celebrates 63rd Birthday By Announcing Her Entire Catalog Will Be Reissued

Madonna is turning 63 and marking the 40th anniversary of her debut singles: 1982’s “Everybody” and “Burning Up.” She signed a new publishing deal with Warner Music Group, who will represent her entire body of work going forward. And they plan to reissue her entire catalog over a period of several years.
Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog… Read more: https://t.co/VvC1nK2NDz pic.twitter.com/BIxYf7CkWY
— Madonna (@Madonna) August 16, 2021
Madonna said in a statement, “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”
Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary added, “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.”