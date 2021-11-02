      Weather Alert

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Going Back To Normal

Nov 2, 2021 @ 8:22am

Macy’s announced the lineup for its 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade and crowds will be welcome back again. It’s happening Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. in New York and the giant character helium balloons will be back, floats, marching bands, performance groups, clowns, music stars and Santa Claus.

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Nelly, Rob Thomas and K-pop group Aespa will perform, along with others. In addition, former Blue’s Clues hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, the Sesame Street cast and other stars will appear.

New character balloons include Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix, a Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu from The Mandalorian, Ronald McDonald by McDonald’s and Pikachu and Evee from Pokémon. Viewers can watch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC or stream the show on Peacock. Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host.

