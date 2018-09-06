MAC’s New Collection Was Made For Texans

HELLO, Makeup lovers!!! MAC cosmetics is launching a new line.

Brandon Maxwell is the creator of the new line. He is from Texas and has worked with MAC for four years.

The new line is an ode to his home state of Texas.

The line launches this week and will feature an outline of Texas on the packaging. It is a 5-piece collection that includes eyeshadows, lipsticks and lipglasses  for under $34 which is a steal for MAC cosmetics!

Lets be real though, can we get a Kentucky Cosmetics Line?? Itll be a lot of blues, greens, and browns as an ode to the bluegrass state, horses, and of course KFC!!

