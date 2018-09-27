Mac’s Movie Debut: River Runs Red Trailer

Remember a while ago when George Lopez and Taye Diggs were hanging out in Louisville? Filming a Movie?

(in case you forgot):

We bad. @georgelopez and @tayediggsinsta on set of #RiverRunsRed

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

Me n @georgelopez acting up. #RiverRunsRed

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

(The 2 best friend that anyone could have)

Well the trailer finally came out for River Runs Red shot in Louisville, KY! While you are watching the above trailer you will notice Louisville streets and landmarks; OH and your favorite nightime girl- MAC!!!

Yeah I am not making this up! Remember that time I met Taye Diggs? ( To refresh your memory click here)

Then after a few vodka cranberries, he invited me to be in his movie. There is even a glimpse of me in the trailer

MY MOVIE comes out November 9th and you best believe there will be a whole party in the theater!

yes… its  my movie… I am currently on my Hollywood BS.

